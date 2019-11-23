BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A man was killed Saturday morning in Belleville after walking on train tracks.
Officers responded at 7:10 a.m. to West Main and South 27th Street for an accident involving a train striking a pedestrian.
61-year-old Shelby Kemp was pronounced dead at the scene at 8 a.m., according to St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr.
No foul play is suspected.
Belleville Police and Norfolk Southern Railway are continuing the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.