ST LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 66-year-old man was hit and killed after stepping outside his car in Jennings Sunday night.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Phil Thomas was driving on Halls Ferry Road and then stopped his car, stepped outside and got hit by a woman driving a 2018 Jeep Commander around 10:25 p.m.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
