NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - A north St. Louis County boarding facility is defending itself after an Illinois man said one of his dogs died while under the owner's care and believes the true cause of death is being covered up.
Kevin McElroy dropped his three dogs off at Smarty Paws while he went on vacation. On September 13, McElroy received a call from the boarding facility's owner, Jerri Keller, letting him know his dog, Hugo, had died.
“She said Hugo went out to go potty before bed and just didn’t come back in. She went out, found him on the lawn and it seemed that he had a heart attack," said McElroy. “I Immediately said to her – 'Please take him to my vet.”
McElroy told News 4 Keller refused to take Hugo to his vet and instead said she would take him to her vet.
“I don’t believe she ever took him to the vet. I think he was just torn apart alive on her lawn and I want everybody, everybody in the St. Louis area to know what she did to Hugo. I don’t want any other family to go through what we went through," said McElroy. “Hugo did not have a heart attack. Hugo died horribly and she’s hiding it.”
What also raised red flags, McElroy said, was the condition of Hugo's lease when he got it back a few days later.
“It was wet, it smelled terribly. It was stained. It was cleaned with something so corrosive it actually pitted the chrome ring that the dog lease hooks onto," said McElroy.
News 4 confirmed with the Department of Agriculture that Smarty Paws is not licensed in the state of Missouri, which the department said is necessary when animals stay overnight at a facility.
The Missouri Secretary of State also told News 4 the business is not registered.
Keller declined an interview request and instead sent News 4 the following statement:
On September 13, 2020 at approximately 10 pm I, Jerri Keller, let Beau, Maddie, Hugo, Peanut, Olivia and Ruby out to go for their last evening potty as I do each evening. I opened the door and called for them to come back in at approximately 10:05 at which time everyone came running back in but Hugo. I called and called but no answer. I then went down the stairs looking and calling for him. I finally found him just lying down like he was sleeping in the middle of the back yard. He wasn’t moving and was just limp. I checked for pulse and it was clear that there was no sign of life and he had passed away.
I called Kevin, his owner, at approximately 10:15 and notified him. He asked did Beau (his brother) get ahold of him as he had at his home in the past, but never here at SmartyPaws. I said, 'No, it looks like he had a heart attack or something.' I informed him that there were no visible injuries and that Hugo had been acting normal. Please note that Hugo had some existing health conditions, but he had not shown any signs of illness during his stay. After speaking with Kevin and thinking of Kevin and Beau, Maddie and Hugo as a family, I took it upon myself to take care of Hugo’s body and have it cremated.
McElroy has hired and attorney and plans to sue Keller. He said he also sent Hugo's lease to a forensic lab to be tested for DNA, hoping he can piece together what happened.
