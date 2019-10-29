SULLIVAN, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man is accused of assaulting and robbing his grandmother in Franklin County Friday.
Deputies were called to the 400 block of Doris Morello Drive on Oct. 25 after a 65-year-old woman said her 24-year-old grandson walked up behind her and demanded her debit card. After refusing to give him the card, the grandson allegedly grabbed the back of the woman’s head, forcing it backwards, and held a sharp object to her neck.
According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the man continued to demand the debit card and then pushed his grandmother to the floor and stole her purse.
After the incident, Andrew S. Gibson left the area in a gray SUV. He was later found inside his vehicle the following evening.
Gibson has been charged with first-degree robbery and second-degree domestic assault. His cash-only bond was set at $75,000.
Authorities said Gibson was previously convicted of armed criminal action and second-degree domestic assault in 2016.
