ELSBERRY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Police say a Pike County, Mo. man was with a 14-year-old when he shot an AR-15 style-weapon at Casey’s General Store in Lincoln County Friday night.
Matthew Ripple, 49, is charged with unlawful use of a weapon and endangerment of a child.
Police say a teen was with him when he fired shots outside the store in Elsberry and then went inside the store.
Employees and customers feared for their lives as Ripple yelled and knocked over merchandise, police said.
Police say the teen told them Ripple ran out of his home saying someone was going to kill both of them.
Ripple was later arrested.
He is being held in the Lincoln County Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond is not supposed to have contact with his wife or the teen.
