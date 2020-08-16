NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY ( KMOV.com) -- Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting in North County that left one person dead Saturday night.
Just past 9 p.m., a 27-year-old man was found shot to death inside a parked car in the 4700 block of Jordan Street in Northwoods. The 27-year-old was sitting inside a car when someone drove up and fired shots at him.
The suspect quickly sped off before officers arrived.
Limited details surrounding the shooting has been released. Anyone with information should call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).
