GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A man and his dog were rescued after falling in icy water at Horseshoe Lake in Pontoon Beach Saturday afternoon.
The man went into the water after his dog fell through the melting ice at the North shore of Horseshoe Lake. The man was never more than waist deep but did, however, get stuck in the waters.
Pontoon Beach police arrived and saved both the man and his dog. The man was shaken, but both he and the dog will recover.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.