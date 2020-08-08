NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A man was killed when he was hit by a car on the Chain of Rocks Bridge, causing him to go airborne into the Mississippi River Friday night, police say.
The accident happened just after 11:30 p.m. Police say a 29-year-old man was driving a 2015 Honda Civic eastbound on I-270 when he spotted another man stumbling in the next lane.
The driver swerved left in an attempt to avoid the pedestrian, but still hit him, causing him go airborne over the south side of the Chain of Rocks Bridge and into the Mississippi River.
Police say the driver remained at the scene. The Coast Guard is still searching for the victim.
