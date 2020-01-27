ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for two armed robbers in the Central West End dating back to 2018.
The United States Attorney's Office of the Eastern District of Missouri said Brandon Mardell Woods, 35, was sentenced on Monday to 15 years in prison for a two armed robberies from June, 2018.
According to court documents, Woods approached a woman walking to her car and ordered her to get into the passenger side of the car at gunpoint on June 17, 2018. Woods then drove to an ATM and withdrew $500 from the victim's bank account.
On June 19, 2018, Woods entered the backseat of a car and pointed his gun at two people sitting in the front. Woods then ordered them to drive to an ATM where one of the victims withdrew $200 from her bank account, according to court documents.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department took Woods into custody on June 20, 2018.
Woods was charged with armed robbery and possession of a firearm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.