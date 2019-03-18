ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 46-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot while attempting to steal narcotics from two suspects selling drugs out of their vehicle, according to police.
Police say around noon on Sunday at the 4000 block of Darby St., the victim approached two men in a newer model black Buick to purchase drugs. The victim then grabbed the bag of suspected drugs and attempted to run.
The suspects fired shots at the victim from their vehicle and he was struck in the abdomen. The victim then retreated to a friend's residence in the area where he called for assistance and was taken to the hospital.
Police say the suspects are still at large and the investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.