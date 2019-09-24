'It was just boom, boom, boom'; Alton cab driver stabbed 12 times speaks

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – An Alton man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for stabbing a cab driver 15 times.

Arthur Smallwood

Arthur Smallwood, 55, was convicted of attempted first-degree. He stabbed a cab driver in August 2018 after he picked Smallwood up from a bar in Alton.

Smallwood will spend life in prison.

Arthur Smallwood, 55, was convicted of attempted first-degree in July. He stabbed a cab driver in August 2018 after he picked Smallwood up from a bar in Alton.

The driver, who is an immigrant from Norway, spoke to News 4 shortly after he nearly lost his life.

"He jumps over behind me, grabs me around the neck and tells me to not do anything. Instinctively, I grabbed his hands and pushed it away from me," said the driver. "I did not realize he had a knife until he stabbed me 5-6 times. I grabbed his hand trying to stop him."

Smallwood was previously convicted of attempted first-degree murder in 1998.

Copyright 2019 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All Rights Reserved

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.