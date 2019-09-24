EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – An Alton man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for stabbing a cab driver 15 times.
Arthur Smallwood, 55, was convicted of attempted first-degree in July. He stabbed a cab driver in August 2018 after he picked Smallwood up from a bar in Alton.
The driver, who is an immigrant from Norway, spoke to News 4 shortly after he nearly lost his life.
"He jumps over behind me, grabs me around the neck and tells me to not do anything. Instinctively, I grabbed his hands and pushed it away from me," said the driver. "I did not realize he had a knife until he stabbed me 5-6 times. I grabbed his hand trying to stop him."
Smallwood was previously convicted of attempted first-degree murder in 1998.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.