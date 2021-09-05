O'FALLON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A man who police believe fired a shot into a child's bedroom was arrested after he got into a standoff with officers in O'Fallon, Mo. Sunday.
O'Fallon police say they received a call around 7:30 a.m. Sunday to a home in the first block of Royallprarie Court, where a shot had been fired into a young's child bedroom overnight. The bullet hit a TV in another room and did not hit the child or anyone inside.
Officers later went to the first block of Creek Branch Court in O'Fallon where they believed a possible suspect was hiding. Police say they eventually got into a standoff with the man, who was armed, and a SWAT Team was called. Around 1:45 p.m., the man gave up and was arrested. Nobody was injured.
Authorities do not believe the suspect and family on Royallprairie know each other.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.