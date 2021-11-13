NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - A man was hit by a car and killed in north St. Louis County overnight Friday into Saturday morning.
Police tell News 4 that a man got into a car accident near W. Florissant and Dunn before he walked to the intersection of W. Florissant and Seven Hills Drive, where he was hit by a car going southbound on W. Florissant. The driver of that car fled the scene.
The impact from the car pushed the victim into the path of another vehicle, which hit him. He was taken to a hospital where he later died. The driver of the second car stayed at the scene and was also taken to a hospital with non-life threating injures.
