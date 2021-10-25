Click here for updates on this story
WAUKESHA, Wisconsin (WDJT) -- A man found guilty of setting a woman on fire in Waukesha in September of 2020, was sentenced Monday, Oct. 25, 2021 to 38 years in prison with another 24 years of extended supervision.
Authorities said it was a random attack. The victim, Amber Fuller, was walking her dogs when police say Joel Murn ran up to her and set her on fire. Fuller suffered second and third degree burns to her arm and back.
Documents say Murn thought Fuller was his cousin, the intended target of his attack.
Murn pleaded no contest in July to attempted first-degree homicide and arson charges.
