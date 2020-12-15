NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Police have identified the man killed at a North County motel in August.
Around 1 a.m. on August 10, officers found a man shot inside the Budget Inn in the 1400 block of Dunn Road. He was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead.
On December 15, St. Louis County police identified the man as 37-year-old David Arzola-Hernandez, of Coahuila, Mexico. Authorities said they were delayed in releasing his identification because they were having trouble positivity identifying Arzola-Hernandez and notifying his next of kin.
No details regarding a possible suspect have been released.
Anyone with information should call St. Louis County at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).
