Man from California, another from North County charged in University City homicide

UNIVERSITY CITY (KMOV.com) - Two men are facing charges in connection with a shooting that left a man dead and another wounded in University City Saturday night.
Nathanael Brown-Shatto, 19, of North County, and Carlos Castellanos Jr, 20, of Fairfield, California are charged with first-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and armed-criminal action.
The two are accused in the fatal shooting of 24-year-old Harvey Holloway. Police tell News 4 the shooting happened just after 8:30 p.m. in the 7800 block of Birchmont Avenue. An 18-year-old was also wounded.
Both suspects are being held on a $1,000,000 bond.
