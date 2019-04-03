PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com)-- A 38-year-old man remains at large after fleeing a car found with several drugs in Phelps County Tuesday.
Around 8:35 a.m., officers with the Phelps County Sheriff's Department pulled over a black Chevrolet Tahoe on Interstate 44 in Doolittle, Mo. Police said the officer found probable cause to search the SUV while speaking with the driver and passenger.
During the search, officers found methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana in the car. The driver, 38-year-old Gabriel Montano, jumped out the car and fled on foot.
He was last seen heading northeast near the 100 block of Doolittle Outer Road just north of Interstate 44 in Doolittle.
The passenger inside the car was immediately taken into custody.
Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating Montano. He is described as a Hispanic man, 5'5 in height and weighs 180 pounds.
He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a dark sweatshirt and a multi-colored T-shirt. Police say Montano has several tattoos on his arms.
Anyone with information about Montano or any information about the incident, should contact Rolla Central Communications at 573-308-1213
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.