FORISTELL (KMOV.com) - A southern California man is facing charges after authorities say 34 pounds of crystal meth was found in his Chevrolet Traverse in Foristell.
Jonathan Bobadilla-Soto, 26, of Adelanto, California is charged with possession with intent to distribute crystal meth.
Federal authorities say Bobadilla-Soto was stopped on I-70 Wednesday when he failed to signal when changing lanes and for running a red light.
An officer then asked for permission to search his car, which federal authorities say he granted.
When an officer opened the car’s hatch, it would not stay open and hit the officer, who then thought it was too heavy to remain open.
Authorities say the officer then saw a small gap in the plastic interior of the hatch and discovered 17 individually wrapped bundles of crystal meth.
More crystal meth was found in several car panels, authorities say.
