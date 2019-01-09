ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A suspect is on the loose after a man was found tied in a Central West End closet Tuesday afternoon.
Police said a 32-year-old man was found barricaded in the closet of his home in the 4300 block of Lindell Boulevard around 12:30 p.m. The victim said he met the unknown suspect and was allowing him to spend that night at his home.
As the night allegedly progressed, the suspect got angry with the victim, pulled out a gun and demanded the man’s money.
After taking an undisclosed amount of money from the victim, the suspect tied the man’s hands and barricaded him in a closet.
Emergency crews were called to the home after the man was discovered inside the closet by a friend. The victim received medical attention at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
