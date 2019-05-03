JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A man was found suffering from gunshots inside a car which crashed into a church in Jennings Friday night.
The car crashed into the Faith & Hope Ministry Church on 9308 Lewis and Clark Blvd. near Jennings Station Rd. Friday night.
A News 4 crew spotted crime scene tape at a mini mart across the street.
St. Louis County police said there were two men inside the vehicle, while two others had fled the scene of the crash before officers arrived.
One of the men inside the vehicle was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, police said. He was taken to a hospital where police said he is in critical condition.
The other person was determined to be a juvenile who suffered minor injuries due to the crash.
Contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.
You can remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward by contacting CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).
News 4 will update the story as more information becomes available.
