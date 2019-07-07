ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was found dead inside a south St. Louis park Sunday morning.
Police said the man was found with a dried pool of blood around his head and a stab wound to the chest in Gravois Park, near Louisiana and Potomac, just before 7:30 a.m.
No other information has been released regarding the homicide.
