ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A Valentine's Day stabbing left a man dead in north St. Louis City Friday morning.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the man, identified as 47-year-old Terrell Hall, was found with several apparent puncture wounds in the 5600 block of Mimika Ave. in the Walnut Park West neighborhood around 11:30 a.m.
Hall was pronounced dead on the scene.
No other information was released. Anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477)
