ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was stabbed in south St. Louis City Saturday night.
Officials with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a man in his 30s was stabbed in the stomach and found bleeding heavily in the 2800 block of Chippewa St. just after 8:30 p.m. This is in the near the border of Gravois Park and Dutchtown neighborhoods.
The man was in and out of consciousness when officers found him. No other information was released.
