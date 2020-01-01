ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man who found $50 and had a bright outlook on the day was slain in north St. Louis on New Year’s Day.
Annette Smith told News 4 her son, 36-year-old Darrell Smith, called earlier in the day because he found $50. She also said Smith thought Wednesday was his lucky day.
Smith was found dead around 11 a.m. in the 1200 block of North Euclid. Few details have been released about his death, but police said they are investigating it as a homicide and call logs show officers were brought to the area for a reported shooting.
Smith's mother told News 4's Russell Kinsaul her son always made her laugh. She also said he was engaged and planned to get married later this month.
Smith’s death marked the fifth homicide in the City of St. Louis since the start of 2020.
