EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Police said a 22-year-old man was found shot under a MetroLink viaduct in East St. Louis overnight Monday.
Damian Connors was found around 2:00 a.m. and taken to a hospital in St. Louis where he later died.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477. All tips to CrimeStoppers are anonymous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.