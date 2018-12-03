ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was found shot to death on a motel parking lot in north St. Louis Monday morning.
The unidentified man was found on the parking lot of the Western Inn in the 4800 block of North Broadway around 7:30 a.m.
No other information regarding the death has been released. This story will be updated as more details are known.
