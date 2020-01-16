WELLSTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- North County Police Cooperative is investigating a murder in Wellston Thursday night.
Police said they found a 38-year-old man shot to death inside a home in the 1600 block of Vassier Avenue near Normandy High School around 6 p.m.
Police have a person of interest in custody.
According to police, there was no threat or connection to the high school despite the shooting happening close to it.
No other information has been released.
