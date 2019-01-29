ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was found shot to death inside a home in the 5200 block of Davison Monday.
Officers received a report of a shooting in that area just before 2 p.m., and when they arrived, they found 20-year-old Harry Gabriel Young suffering from apparent gunshots wound.
Young was pronounced dead at the scene and homicide officers are investigating.
Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.