Around 1:45 a.m., officers found a 32-year-old man shot and killed inside the Extended Stay Hotel on N. Hanley.

HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Detectives in Hazelwood are searching for answers after a deadly overnight shooting at a hotel.

Police said a man was seen running away from the hotel. No additional information has been released. 

Detectives taped of an area of a Hazelwood hotel following a deadly shooting early Monday morning.

Anyone with information should contact the Hazelwood Police at 314-838-5000 ext. 1.

