HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Detectives in Hazelwood are searching for answers after a deadly overnight shooting at a hotel.
Around 1:45 a.m., officers found a 32-year-old man shot and killed inside the Extended Stay Hotel on N. Hanley.
Police said a man was seen running away from the hotel. No additional information has been released.
Anyone with information should contact the Hazelwood Police at 314-838-5000 ext. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.