ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was found shot to death inside a crashed car in South City’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood early Monday morning.
Police said they found the man dead in a car that crashed into a gas station sign at Broadway and Osceola around 3 a.m. The victim was reportedly shot multiple times.
Officers told News 4 they are working to determine if the homicide is related to a crash that occurred a few blocks away, at Broadway and Osage. In that crash, two people were taken to the hospital.
No other information has been released.
