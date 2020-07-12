ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was shot and killed early Sunday morning in north St. Louis.
Police said Darrion Glover, 22, was found in the driver's seat of a blue Nissan Altima that had crashed into a light standard in the 8600 block of Goodfellow around 1:30 a.m.
According to police, two other people ran from the car after the crash. officers later found them uninjured.
Anyone with information is asked to call police or CrimeStoppers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.