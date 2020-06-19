NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)-- An investigation is underway after a double shooting in north St. Louis left a man dead early Friday morning.
Officers found a man shot to death inside a car in the 3100 block of North Grand just before 3 a.m.
Moments later, another shooting victim was dropped off at a local hospital with a gunshot to the wrist.
No additional information has been released. The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.