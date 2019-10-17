ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was found shot to death inside a car in North City overnight.
The man was found in a car on Howell Street near Halls Ferry Circle around 1:15 a.m. Thursday.
Few details regarding the fatal shooting have been released, but police said the man who was found dead did not live at the home where the shooting happened.
This story will be updated as more details are known.
