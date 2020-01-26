NORTH ST. LOUIS(KMOV.com) -- An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood overnight.
Just past midnight, officers found a man in his 30s dead in the 5800 block of Cote Brilliante. Police said he had several gunshot wounds.
Homicide detectives were called to the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.