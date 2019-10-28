ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Homicide detectives have been called to south St. Louis after a man was found shot to death.
Officers said the shooting happened at a home in the 1000 block of Bates Street near Colorado Avenue.
The name of the man has not been released.
Police said they have the shooter in custody but would not release any other information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.