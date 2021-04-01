Tennessee homicide

Police investigating a homicide in the 3500 block of Tennessee on April 1, 2021.

 KMOV

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was found dead in a south St. Louis alley Thursday morning.

Police were called to the 3500 block of Tennessee for a shooting around 7:15 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man in an alley who had been shot. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Homicide detectives are investigating. No other information has been released, but this story will be updated when details become available. 

Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.