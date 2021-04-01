ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was found dead in a south St. Louis alley Thursday morning.
Police were called to the 3500 block of Tennessee for a shooting around 7:15 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man in an alley who had been shot. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Homicide detectives are investigating. No other information has been released, but this story will be updated when details become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.