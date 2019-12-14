BELLEFONTAINE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A man was found shot inside a running car in Bellefontaine Neighbors early Saturday morning.
Officers found the man inside a blue Sedan across the street from 10080 Hedge Drive around 2:15 a.m. The car was still running when officers arrived and witnesses said they heard four to five gunshots.
The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.
The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated.
No other information was released.
