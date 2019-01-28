ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was found shot to death in the 5200 block of Davison Monday.
Officers received a report of a shooting in that area just before 2 p.m., and when they arrived, the found a man in his 20s suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was pronounced dead at the scene and homicide officers are investigating.
