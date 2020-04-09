ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A man was found murdered in Pagedale Thursday, having been shot to death in Pagedale.
A Pagedale was on patrol when he saw the man, who was in his 40s, lying in the 7000 block of Page Avenue.
The man had been shot at least once and was dead when officers found him.
St. Louis County police were called to the scene to handle the investigation.
There was a dump truck near where the man's body was found, and it had been struck by stray bullets. No one inside was injured.
