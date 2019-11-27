ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A man died after being found shot in a North County parking lot Wednesday morning.
Around 5:20 a.m. officers were called to the 2000 block of Carrie Way Lane. When they arrived, officers found a man shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex.
The man was taken to the hospital for life-saving treatment but was pronounced dead shortly after, according to police.
Detectives said they believe the victim and suspect knew one another.
Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 or investigators with the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.