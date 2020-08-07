ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man was found dead inside of a North County home overnight.
The man was found fatally shot inside a home in the 9800 block of Ventura Drive just after 1:30 a.m. Friday.
The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the homicide investigation.
Anyone with information that could aid in the investigation is urged to contact police at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
