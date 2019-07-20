(KMOV.com) -- Police found a victim dead due to apparent gunshot wounds in north St. Louis on Saturday.
The male victim was found shortly after 3:40 p.m. in the 4800 block of Kossuth in the Penrose neighborhood in north St. Louis City.
Police said there is no information about a suspect at the moment.
