ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A Valentine's Day shooting left a man dead in north St. Louis City Friday morning.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the man was found shot in the 5600 block of Mimika Ave. in the Walnut Park West neighborhood around 11:30 a.m.
The man was pronounced dead on the scene.
No other information was released.
