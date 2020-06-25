ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed Wednesday evening.
The unidentified man was found with a fatal gunshot wound in a yard in the 5200 block of St. Louis Avenue around 6 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477 or the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371.
