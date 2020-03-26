ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was shot to death Wednesday evening in south St. Louis City.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a 31-year-old man was found in the 5500 block of Grace Ave in the Holly Hills neighborhood after 7:30 p.m. Police said the man was shot in the shoulder.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police initially detained a 41-year-old woman at the scene but she released as detectives investigate the shooting further.
Homicide has taken over the investigation.
If you have any information on this shooting, you're asked to call 314-444-5371 or you can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-877-371-8477.
