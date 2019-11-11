MOLINE ACRES, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man was found dead inside a vehicle in Moline Acres overnight.
Shortly after midnight, police were called to the 9800 block of Portage Drive for a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man around 40 years old shot inside a vehicle.
Police said they believe the man was shot inside his vehicle and then his vehicle hit another parked vehicle in the street.
No other information has been released.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
