A man was found shot to death in south St. Louis overnight. Police were called to the 4600 block of Alaska around 1 a.m. Monday for a man who had been shot multiple times.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was found shot to death in a crashed car in south St. Louis overnight.

Police were called to the 4600 block of Alaska around 1 a.m. Monday after a vehicle with bullet damage was involved in a crash. A man found in the driver seat of the crashed vehicle reportedly had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The victim's identity has not been released. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

