ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Detectives are investigating after a man was found shot to death in the courtyard of a North County apartment complex Monday.
According to St. Louis County Police, officers responded to the 11100 block of Suntree Drive around 7:30 p.m. They found a man, believed to be in his mid-20s, dead in a courtyard of the complex. The victim suffered at least one gunshot wound.
Officers also found a man believed to be involved in the shooting at the scene. Police say he is being held pending further investigation.
No other information was made available.
