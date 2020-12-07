NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A man was found dead at a home Friday evening in Country Club Hills.
Officers responded to the 5500 block of Sunbury Avenue at 5:53 p.m. They found 30-year-old Diaryo'n Sands with a gunshot wound. Sands was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Country Club Hills Police Department requested help from the St. Louis County Police Department.
Anyone with any information on this incident can contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or remain anonymous by contacting CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371TIPS(8477).
