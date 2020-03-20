ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a south St. Louis gas station overnight Friday.
Police said two people were shot on Potomac near California and then drove to the QuikTrip on Gravois near Oregon in the Tower Grove East neighborhood.
A man in his 30s was shot several times, police said, and died at the scene. A woman was also shot in the leg and taken to the hospital.
Police do not believe the shooting happened at the QuikTrip.
No other information has been released by law enforcement yet.
